Sudan signals intent to hand over ex-officials for Darfur war crimes

International Criminal Court wants to try suspects on charges arising from conflict that claimed 300,000 lives

ICC prosecutors want Sudan's leaders to surrender all those guilty of war crimes committed in Darfur, including former president Omar Al Bashir, above. AFP
ICC prosecutors want Sudan's leaders to surrender all those guilty of war crimes committed in Darfur, including former president Omar Al Bashir, above. AFP

Sudan says it will hand over former officials wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges stemming from the Darfur conflict.

Khartoum has not yet identified the individuals concerned but its comments are a signal that the country's transitional government intends to co-operate with the ICC.

Read More

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda gives a press conference in Sudan's capital on October 20, 2020. AFPOpinion: Sudan hosted an ICC prosecutor for the first time ever – why?

Sudan's head of state denies rift between military and Darfur-linked paramilitaries

Opinion: The ICC Fatou Bensouda leaves behind

The pledge was made on Saturday by Federal Affairs Minister Buthaina Dinar.

Late last year, during her first official visit to Sudan, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told reporters that options for prosecuting the suspects were being discussed with the Sudanese authorities.

Following Ms Besouda's visit, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said his government was committed to achieving justice.

During her second visit to Sudan earlier this month, Ms Besouda urged Sudan's leaders to surrender all those wanted for war crimes committed in the western region of Darfur, including former president Omar Al Bashir.

Ms Bensouda asked that Sudan hand over Ahmed Haroun, one of several former regime figures charged by the ICC in connection with the events in Darfur.

Alongside Al Bashir and Mr Haroun is Ali Muhammad Ali Abd Al Rahman, leader of the notorious Janjaweed militia. Also known as Ali Kushayb, he was charged in 2007, the same year as Mr Haroun.

Al Bashir, who was overthrown in 2019 and later jailed for corruption, is wanted by The Hague-based court on charges related to the conflict in Darfur.

Ms Bensouda said that victims of war crimes and genocide in Darfur want to them brought to justice.

“It is clear that the victims of these crimes also want him [to face] the ICC ... In any discussion that is going to take place, that issue cannot be disregarded," she said.

The Darfur conflict started in 2003 when ethnic minority rebels took up arms, accusing Khartoum of political and economic marginalisation of their vast region.

The UN estimates that 300,000 people died and 2.5 million were displaced.

Also on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mr Hamdok discussed "progress in achieving peace and implementing political, security, and economic reform" by phone, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"They also discussed regional stability, implementing Sudan’s peace agreements, and Sudan’s commitment to normalising relations with Israel," he added.

Sudan announced it would normalise ties with Israel in October 2020, shortly after the UAE and Bahrain arranged similar deals.

Updated: June 27, 2021 07:36 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A pupil wearing a protective face mask paints as she attends her class at Al-Mizhar American Academy. Shruti Jain / The National

Half of Dubai private school pupils now back for in-person classes

Education
A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC head

MENA
The network will carry freight across the UAE. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

Inside the UAE railway network’s nerve centre

Transport
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one