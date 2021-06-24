Sudan's head of state denies rift between military and Darfur-linked paramilitaries

Sudan’s head of state denied a rift between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces after the country's prime minister said there were splits within the security forces.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told the nation in a televised address on Tuesday that Sudan faced a number of challenges to cementing democracy, including mending divisions within the military and between the military and pro-democracy activists.

But Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan said there was no disagreement with the Darfur-linked armed unit.

“We’ll never allow a third party to spread rumours and incite divisions,” Gen Al Burhan told senior army officers on Wednesday .

RSF commander Gen Mohammed Dagalo echoed Gen Al Burhan’s comments.

“We have a common goal and a historic responsibility to shepherd the country to safer shores,” Gen Dagalo said. “The enemy is waiting for us to squabble and fight each other.”

Mr Hamdok's statement of divisions within the military irked Gen Al Burhan, who heads the joint civilian-military council alongside the civilian-led Cabinet.

Tensions exist between the civilian and military elements of the transitional administration over the boundaries of their authority.

Gen Dagalo is said to have refused to integrate his paramilitary force into the armed forces .

The RSF has its roots in the Janjaweed militia, which fought alongside the army against rebels in the western Darfur region in the 2000s.

The Janjawaeed is widely believed to be behind many of the atrocities committed in Darfur against civilians during a revolt by ethnic Africans against Khartoum.

The RSF is also suspected of leading the violent break-up of a sit-in protest outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum in June 2019. Nearly 100 protesters were killed .

A commission investigating the massacre has yet to publish its findings.