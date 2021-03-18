Sudan demands Ethiopia recognise border territory

Sudan's Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has said Ethiopia must recognise Sudanese sovereignty over border areas settled by Ehiopian farmers. AFP

Sudan will not enter negotiations with Ethiopia to resolve their escalating border dispute before Addis Ababa recognises farmlands long settled by Ethiopians as Sudanese territory, Sudan’s head of state said.

Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan also accused Ethiopia of breaching Sudanese territory over the past two weeks by stationing forces in the border area of Baraka. "It is an unjustified escalation and an act of aggression against the country," he told members of the Sudanese armed forces in Khartoum.

He called on Ethiopia to pull back its forces.

Gen Al Burhan's comments, released by the Sudanese military’s media office late on Wednesday, signal a significant toughening of Sudan’s position on the dispute, which has led to a series of deadly clashes between the two sides after the Sudanese military moved late last year to wrest back control of some of the border enclaves settled by Ethiopians.

The two nations accuse each other of massing troops in the area and of inciting unrest in each other's territory, raising the prospect of war. Mediation attempts have yielded no tangible results.

Sudan previously called on Ethiopia to come to the negotiating table, arguing that the border was demarcated by a 1902 treaty affirmed in 1972, and that all that was needed was agreement on the location of border signs. Ethiopia said it would not negotiate until Sudan pulled back forces from the areas they took back since December, a condition rejected by Khartoum.

The border enclaves have been settled since the 1950s by members of Ethiopia’s powerful Amhara ethnic group and allied militiamen. They are widely believed to include some of the most fertile farmlands in Sudan, which allowed the settlers to stay under an informal agreement.

“There will be no negotiations with the Ethiopians without an acknowledgment first that those lands are Sudanese,” said Gen Al Burhan, also the country’s top soldier.

The border issue comes at a time when Sudan is in dispute with Ethiopia over the enormous hydroelectric dam Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile.

Sudan and fellow downstream nation Egypt want Ethiopia to enter a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam and on mechanisms to resolve future disputes. Without such agreement, Khartoum maintains, Sudan’s eastern region would be vulnerable to destructive flooding and the disruption of its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile.

Egypt fears that the dam would affect its share of the Nile waters, which supply more than 90 per cent of its fresh water needs.

Ethiopia proposes guidelines, rather than a legally binding deal, to address the concerns. It said it intends to go ahead with a second and much larger filling of the dam this summer regardless of whether a deal is reached with Sudan and Egypt.

Ethiopia is home to the source of the Blue Nile, the Nile’s main tributary that contributes more than 80 per cent of the river’s water. It meets the White Nile in Khartoum before they travel together north through Egypt to the Mediterranean.

Ethiopia's foreign minister said on Wednesday that the country would not allow other nations to dictate how it uses the Blue Nile.

The river “is the natural resource of all Ethiopians. No one can deprive Ethiopia of its 86 per cent share of the Nile" waters, Demeke Mekonnen said at a seminar marking 10 years since the start of construction on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project.

His comments drew sharp rebuke on Thursday from Egypt, which said they laid bare once again Ethiopia’s “intention and desire” to impose a fait accompli on Egypt and Sudan.

“Egypt rejects that because it represents a threat to the interests of the people of Egypt and Sudan and because of the impact of such unilateral actions on regional stability and security,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

“It is regrettable that Ethiopian officials use the language of sovereignty when they speak of exploiting a transnational river,” he said.

“International rivers are jointly owned by their littoral states and should not be subject to sovereignty or attempts to monopolise them.”

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The Vines - In Miracle Land

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Awar Qalb Director: Jamal Salem Starring: Abdulla Zaid, Joma Ali, Neven Madi and Khadija Sleiman Two stars

Results 2.15pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m Winner: Hello, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihi (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m Winner: Right Flank, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,000m Winner: Leading Spirit, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 3.45pm: Jebel Ali Mile Group 3 Dh575,000 1,600m Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,400m Winner: Ode To Autumn, Patrick Cosgrave, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh125,000 1,200m Winner: Last Surprise, James Doyle, Simon Crisford. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,200m Winner: Daltrey, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihi.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Match info Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43', Lacazette 85') Man of the match: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

CONCRETE COWBOY Directed by: Ricky Staub Starring: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome 3.5/5 stars

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

