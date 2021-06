Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-RELIGION-EID Muslims perform the morning Eid Al Fitr prayer outside the Dome of the Rock mosque in the Al Aqsa mosques compound in Old Jerusalem. Several nights of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, particularly around Al Aqsa mosque, spiralled this week into a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza and deadly Israeli air strikes in retaliation. AFP (AFP)