Eid Al Fitr 2021: UAE leaders wish for 'peace, prosperity and happiness' in the Emirates

The leaders of the UAE wished everyone in the Emirates a happy and blessed Eid Al Fitr.

President Sheikh Khalifa received messages of congratulations from kings, presidents and emirs, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wished happiness, health and peace to all.

"Eid Mubarak to the people of the UAE and the rest of the Muslim world. May the days ahead bring us blessings, peace and prosperity," he wrote in a tweet.

Eid Mubarak to the people of the UAE and the rest of the Muslim world. May the days ahead bring us blessings, peace and prosperity. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 12, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, prayed for "peace, prosperity and happiness".

"Eid Mubarak to the UAE President and Vice President, the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people," he wrote on Twitter.

"We pray that this blessed time brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of our nation, the region and the world."

Eid Mubarak to the UAE President and Vice President, the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people. We pray that this blessed time brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of our nation, the region and the world — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 12, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings by phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Kais Saied of Tunisia, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Khalifa and his wishes of well-being, prosperity and development for their countries.

The Rulers of the Emirates congratulated Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain expressed their wishes for more progress and prosperity for the UAE's people and Arab and Muslim nations.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

