Israel kills at least 17 in southern Gaza after UN passes ceasefire resolution

At least 17 people have been killed in air strikes on Gaza's southern city of Rafah as Israel continues to pound the war-torn enclave, a few hours after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire”.

Four children were among those killed in the bombardment on Tuesday morning, local sources told the official Wafa news agency.

Palestinians described “large explosions” and heavy artillery fire around the city on Tuesday morning, while “fire belts” – a barrage of missile strikes – were reported in the northern city of Beit Lahia.

The assault came hours after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, to be followed by a lasting and sustainable ceasefire.

The resolution, which passed with 14 votes in favour and one abstention from the US, is the first UN resolution on a ceasefire since the war began in October.

More than 32,300 Palestinians have been killed since then.

Israeli tanks advanced further into Beit Lahia on Tuesday morning, while several were reported killed and wounded in strikes across the north of the enclave.

It comes as Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh is due to visit Tehran, according to Iranian state-owned media.

The visit, in which Mr Haniyeh is expected to meet with Iran FM Hossein Amirabdollahian, was first reported by Press TV.

He is also expected to hold a press conference in the Iranian capital.

Tehran has welcomed the UN ceasefire resolution but said the move is "insufficient" after more than six months of war.

Washington abstained from voting in Monday's session at the UN, signalling a shift in its usual staunch support of Israel.

The move angered Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, in response, cancelled a delegation's visit to the White House.

Resolution welcomed

Many nations have welcomed the ceasefire resolution, including the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Lebanon.

Lebanon has been the target of regular Israeli air strikes since cross-border fighting began on October 8.

The Arab League said the resolution was “long overdue” and now needs to be enforced on the ground.

Israel has repeatedly resisted international calls for a ceasefire, and has stood firm in its intention to invade Rafah, on the Egyptian border, where more than a million Palestinians have sought shelter after being displaced from northern and central Gaza.

Palestinian women flee their homes with their children, after Israeli air strikes in Gaza city. AFP

On Monday, it claimed its eight-day operation at Gaza's largest hospital was “one of the most successful operations of the war”.

The raid at Al Shifa, in Gaza city, has so far killed at least 170 Palestinians, with at least 500 arrested.

Israel claims those detained are members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which both hold hostages taken from Israel on October 7.

The military claims hospitals are used by Hamas as command centres, accusations that have been strongly denied by medical staff.

In Khan Younis, the Palestinian Red Crescent evacuated medical staff and patients from the besieged Al Amal Hospital after Israeli forces killed two people in a raid of the complex.

The hospital is now completely out of service, the organisation confirmed on Tuesday morning, leaving Gaza with no functioning medical complexes.