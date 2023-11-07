Jordan's King Abdullah discusses Israel-Gaza war with EU's Ursula von der Leyen

King Abdullah of Jordan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the Israel-Gaza war.

The two leaders have not issued a public statement about their meeting, which is expected to be “marked by the current international context in the region”, a representative for the European Commission said.

The commission also broadcast a video showing the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi signing documents described as a support package for the kingdom.

Ms von der Leyen said on Monday that she planned to offer all of the EU's support to Jordan.

A regional spillover of the conflict is “not inevitable,” she said.

“It will require joint efforts and joint visions for the future by the United States, the European Union, Arab countries, [and] of course, the United Nations, and others to achieve this.”

King Abdullah arrived in Brussels on Monday to meet EU and Nato officials, as well as the Belgian government.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on social media platform X, former Twitter, that they had shared their “concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

Jordan said on Monday that it had dropped medical supplies by parachute into north Gaza for a hospital run by the kingdom's military.

More than 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip have died due to Israeli retaliatory shelling after a Hamas-led attack killed about 1,400 people on October 7.

