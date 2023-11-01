President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Jordan's King Abdullah II at Abu Dhabi reception

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted King Abdullah II of Jordan at an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The visiting monarch – who arrived in the Emirates on Tuesday evening – was welcomed by a cavalcade of horsemen in the palace courtyard to commemorate his state visit.

The national anthems of both nations were played, followed by a 21-gun salute in his honour.

The UAE's aerial display team, Al Fursan, had earlier taken to the skies in formation to create a depiction of the Jordanian flag.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE and Jordan were committed to solidifying regional co-operation.

I was pleased to receive @KingAbdullahII of Jordan to discuss the deep-rooted and historic bonds between our nations. Through robust economic partnership and people-to-people engagement, the UAE and Jordan remain united in joint efforts to fortify regional cooperation,… pic.twitter.com/eUhVLpqZOU — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 1, 2023

“I was pleased to receive King Abdullah of Jordan to discuss the deep-rooted and historic bonds between our nations,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Through robust economic partnership and people-to-people engagement, the UAE and Jordan remain united in joint efforts to fortify regional co-operation, development, and stability.”

Read more UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives King Abdullah of Jordan

The reception was attended by several Emirati ministers, sheikhs and officials, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate.

King Abdullah is joined on his visit by Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

His delegation also includes Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and several other ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah last met in August during the UAE leader's official visit to Amman, where the two men discussed several regional and international developments in a meeting held at Basman Palace.

The king last visited the Emirates in April, when Sheikh Mohamed hosted an iftar ahead of the Eid holiday.