Youth among five charged with offences linked to pro-Palestinian protest

A 16 year old is to appear in court charged with an offence linked to a protest against the Israel-Gaza war in central London on Saturday.

He was among 11 people arrested at the weekend, including two on suspicion of assaulting police officers and seven for public order offences.

Another two people were arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

Their arrests followed a public appeal about an incident in Trafalgar Square on Saturday night.

More than 1,000 officers were on duty as part of the policing operation for the large rally attended by more than 100,000 people.

Those charged include a 16 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons. He was charged with a public order offence, which relates to an incident in Grosvenor Gardens where verbal abuse was allegedly directed at officers escorting protesters. He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 15.

Atif Sharif, 41, of Walthamstow, was charged with causing actual bodily harm, relating to an incident in Whitehall in which an officer was allegedly assaulted and sustained a head injury. He was remanded in custody and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Kadirul Islam, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence. The offence relates to an alleged incident on Waterloo Road where racist abuse was shouted. He will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 1.

Emma Turvey, 51, of Grays, Essex, was charged with a public order offence relating to an incident in Whitehall, where a can of beer was allegedly thrown at a protester. She is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 13.

Laura Davis, 22, of Barnet, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence relating to an incident near Piccadilly Circus, where a placard that was allegedly threatening and racist in nature was displayed. She will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 29.

A second person who was arrested in the vicinity of Piccadilly Circus for a racially aggravated public order offence, also relating to a placard, was released with no further action to be taken following a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Met Police commander Kyle Gordon had previously warned that officers would “police up to the line of the law”, amid a debate over whether some pro-Palestinian slogans might amount to acts of incitement.