Netanyahu and Gantz agree to form emergency unity government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency unity government and a war cabinet alongside Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The new government will have a war cabinet that will include Mr Netanyahu, Mr Gantz and Mr Gallant, officials said.

They will be joined by former Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eizencot, a member of Mr Gantz's party, and current Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, another opposition leader, will have the option to choose to join this new war cabinet that will be focused entirely on Israel's war efforts, a source from the Israeli government told The National.

It comes hours after Mr Netanyahu's Likud party said the existing government coalition approved an expanded cabinet to include members of the opposition.

Calls for unity have grown as the war with Hamas heads towards its fifth day, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and 1,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which is now under a total Israeli blockade.

Mr Gantz, who leads the National Unity opposition party, has been fiercely critical of the government, which took power last December, ushering in the most right-wing and religiously conservative cabinet in Israel's history.

He has hit out at Mr Netanyahu and government ministers over settler attacks in the occupied West Bank and support of Israeli attacks on Palestinian communities, saying they also endanger Israeli troops and civilians.

The meeting between Mr Gantz and Mr Netanyahu that was initially scheduled for Tuesday had been delayed during arguments over the role of several far-right ministers in Mr Netanyahu's cabinet, who have been blamed for exacerbating tensions in the occupied West Bank over the past several months.