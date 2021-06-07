Morocco to open to travellers from June 15 as Covid rules ease

Travellers will be allowed to enter with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test

People board a Royal Air Maroc flight on July 15, 2020 at Bordeaux's airport. AFP
People board a Royal Air Maroc flight on July 15, 2020 at Bordeaux's airport. AFP

Morocco will reopen its airports and ports to international passengers from June 15, both for its own citizens and foreign nationals, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

All travellers will be admitted into the country if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or had a negative PCR test, the ministry said in a statement.

Nationals of countries where the coronavirus is surging or those lacking reliable data will have to provide a special permit to enter Morocco and have a negative test, it said.

Covid-19 around the world – in pictures

Last month, Morocco eased a set of restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, allowing cinemas and theatres to re-open as it continues its vaccination campaign.

Morocco recorded 231 new cases and 5 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total of active cases to 3,165.

The North African country has so far outperformed others on the continent by administering 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines, as it pursues plans to inoculate all people aged over 17.

Read more on international travel measures:

Oman extends UK entry ban and adds Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to list

Abu Dhabi Green List: six new countries added to quarantine-free list

Travellers in Egypt and Bahrain scramble to avoid hotel quarantine in UK

Heathrow Airport: travel restrictions ‘isolate UK from the world’

Published: June 7, 2021 12:15 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one