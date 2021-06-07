Morocco to open to travellers from June 15 as Covid rules ease

Morocco will reopen its airports and ports to international passengers from June 15, both for its own citizens and foreign nationals, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

All travellers will be admitted into the country if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or had a negative PCR test, the ministry said in a statement.

Nationals of countries where the coronavirus is surging or those lacking reliable data will have to provide a special permit to enter Morocco and have a negative test, it said.

Covid-19 around the world – in pictures

People in Thailand are monitored for side effects after taking a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine inside the Central World shopping mall in Bangkok. AFP An empty street near an entry gate to the Taj Mahal during a lockdown in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, northern India. Indian consumer confidence is hitting lows, adding to harsh economic data during the world's worst coronavirus outbreak. Bloomberg Health workers at work in a drive-through coronavirus testing centre in Melbourne, Victoria state, Australia. Reuters British tourists and residents line up for a flight to England at Faro airport, Algarve, Portugal. The British government defended its 'ultra-cautious approach' to move Portugal from its travel green list to the yellow list while assessing the risk of a mutation of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. EPA A coronavirus masked couple sit on an angel statue browsing their smartphones at a shopping mall in Beijing, China. AP Photo Dancers in Alameda Central Park in Mexico City, Mexico, celebrate a decline in coronavirus infections. The health authorities said that 19 of Mexico's 32 states are on green epidemiological status because of the low risk of infections. EPA Commuters walk beneath the HSBC Holdings headquarters building in the Central district of Hong Kong, China. Goldman Sachs and HSBC are opening their offices fully in Hong Kong after a fourth wave of infections was contained and the US bank said half of its staff there was now vaccinated. Bloomberg A commuter in the carriage of London Underground Victoria Line train from central London. The Delta variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in India, is estimated to be 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant that caused the last wave of infections in the UK, Britain's health minister said on Sunday. AFP

Last month, Morocco eased a set of restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, allowing cinemas and theatres to re-open as it continues its vaccination campaign.

Morocco recorded 231 new cases and 5 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total of active cases to 3,165.

The North African country has so far outperformed others on the continent by administering 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines, as it pursues plans to inoculate all people aged over 17.

