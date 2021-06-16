Libyan musicians host week of culture in Benghazi to move on from war - in pictures

Artists perform at a rare cultural event in Benghazi. The eastern Libyan city is hosting a week of theatre, music, cinema and art, as the country tries to turn the page on a decade of conflict. The week's events started with an exhibition by artist Elham el-Ferjani from Tripoli, on the other side of the country's bitter east-west divide. AFP

A musician performs during a rare cultural event in Benghazi. The eastern Libyan city is hosting a week of theatre, music, cinema and art, as the country tries to turn the page on a decade of conflict. AFP

A visitor talks to Libyan artist Elham el-Ferjani in front of one of her works at the Hamim Gallery in the eastern city of Benghazi. The Libyan city is hosting a rare week of culture as the country attempts to turn the page on a decade of violence. AFP

People attend a concert during a rare cultural event in the coastal city of Benghazi in eastern Libya. AFP

A musician plays the violin during a rare cultural event in the eastern city of Benghazi. The week's events started with an exhibition by artist Elham el-Ferjani from Tripoli, on the other side of the country's bitter east-west divide. AFP

Libyans look at a painting by artist Elham el-Ferjani at the Hamim Gallery in the eastern city of Benghazi. The eastern Libyan city is hosting a rare week of culture featuring theatre, music, cinema and art, as the country attempts to turn the page on a decade of violence. AFP

