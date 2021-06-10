Petra's donkeys struggle through the pandemic - in pictures

Horse and donkey rides are popular with tourists to the ancient city of Petra in Jordan. The site reopened in May after closure because of the coronavirus pandemic. AFP

Herds of hard-working donkeys once carried hordes of tourists on the rocky paths through Petra, in Jordan, but tourist numbers plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic and many animals face an uncertain future. AFP

Horse and donkey owners in Petra use a clinic run by Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) , to keep their animals fit and healthy to carry tourists through the popular ancient city. AFP

A donkey owner waits for costumers in Petra, where visitor numbers crashed during the Covid-19 pandemic. AFP

The working donkeys of Petra and their owners rely on tourists for their livelihood, which is being greatly affected by pandemic restrictions on travel. AFP

Jordanians take their animals to the Peta clinic for treatment. AFP

