Blast rocks Beirut office of lawyer involved in trial of port explosion

Sakher El Hachem is counsel for one of the suspects in the explosion at Beirut port last August

Mr Hachem has a reputation for taking on controversial clients, serving as the council for the head of Beirut port Hassan Koraytem .
A blast has ripped through the office of a prominent lawyer defending a suspect for the explosion at Beirut port last August.

Images posted to social media showed the damage at the office of Sakher El Hachem in the Fern Al Chebbek neighbourhood of Beirut. Nobody was harmed in the incident, and the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Speaking to local media, Mr Hachem said he thought it was unlikely the blast was caused by gas or electricity faults.

“We hope that the explosion was not a message about the investigation," he told Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed.

Mr Hachem has a reputation for taking on controversial clients, serving as the counsel for the head of Beirut port Hassan Koraytem since his arrest shortly after the explosion in August last year.

Mr Koraytem was one of the few officials arrested over the blast which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands more.

He is also listed as the legal representative for Nissan in Lebanon, and has been representing the company as the drama over fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japanese custody for exile in Lebanon unfolded.

Updated: June 28, 2021 08:49 PM

