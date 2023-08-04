Lebanon marks third anniversary of deadly Beirut port blast

Lebanon will mark on Friday the third anniversary of the deadly Beirut port blast, which killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and caused widespread devastation in the capital.

Three years on, no senior official has been held accountable and domestic efforts to find justice have been repeatedly blocked.

Protests are set to take place later on Friday, culminating near the original blast site at 6.07pm – the time the explosion happened on August 4, 2020.

The blast came after a massive stock of ammonium nitrate – stored at the port for years – caught fire and detonated.

Judge Tarek Bitar's domestic inquiry has been repeatedly hindered by legal challenges, including from former ministers he has sought to question.

In the absence of local justice, eyes have increasingly turned to international measures. Earlier this year, Savaro Ltd, the UK-registered company found liable by the same court for the blast, was told to pay a total of $1 million to four victims.

Paul Naggear, one of the plaintiffs whose daughter Alexandra, three, was among the youngest victims of the explosion, told The National at the time that the compensation ruling was important because it set a “strong precedent” for other lawsuits related to the blast.

And on Thursday, hundreds of human rights groups, survivors and families of the victims urged the UN Human Rights Council to establish a fact-finding mission into the port blast.

Earlier this year, 38 countries issued a joint statement, delivered by Australia at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, which highlighted their concern that the investigation had not been concluded and had been “hampered by systemic obstruction, interference and intimidation”.

The joint letter noted that “the Lebanese authorities have failed to take any steps to ensure that the domestic investigation can move forward or to adopt a law guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary in line with international standards”.