Mosque shooting in Lebanon leaves one dead

One person died and at least five were injured in a shooting inside a mosque in eastern Lebanon, Lebanese officials and the state-run National News Agency said on Friday.

The reason behind the shooting in Bar Elias in the Bekaa Valley was not immediately known.

The NNA said more gunfire broke out later between the Lebanese Army and the suspected gunman, who was wounded in the exchange.

A security official, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the man killed and those wounded were all Syrian citizens.

The town is home to many Syrian refugees who fled their country’s 12-year conflict.

Lebanon is home to more than one million Syrian refugees and anti-Syrian sentiment has been on the rise since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in October 2019.

The crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling class. Much of the population has been plunged into poverty and there are widespread shortages of basic necessities.