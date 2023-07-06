Israel strikes Lebanon after rockets near border

The Israeli army struck Lebanon after a rocket was launched towards the border on Thursday morning.

"A launch was carried out from Lebanese territory which exploded adjacent to the border in Israeli territory. In response, the IDF is currently striking the area from which the launch was carried out," it said on Telegram.

A Lebanese Army source confirmed the rocket attack, telling The National at least 15 missiles were launched from Israel.

Israel initially denied reports of a rocket launch and said were no preliminary findings of any unusual events on Israel's side of the border.

"No special instructions for civilians on the Israeli home front have been issued," it later added.

Ghajar has long been a site of tension between Lebanon and Israel.

For years, access on the Israeli side was restricted, but controls were lifted in 2022.

The area is heavily mined, and widespread early reports in Israeli media suggested the explosion could have been caused by such an ordinance. Hezbollah said last week that it downed an Israeli drone flying over a village in southern Lebanon.

In recent weeks, tensions between both countries escalated over tents that Hezbollah erected on the Israeli side of the border. The Israeli and Lebanese militaries often clash over border issues in the region, which is also observed by UN troops.

It comes amid heightened Israeli-Palestinians following a deadly raid on Jenin refugee camp.

Daily violence in the West Bank has seen tensions also flare up between Israel and Lebanon, reaching a peak in March after rockets were fired from Lebanon following Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers at Al Aqsa mosque.