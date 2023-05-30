Saudi citizen kidnapped in Lebanon released

A Saudi citizen kidnapped in Beirut has been released, the Lebanese army said.

The Saudia airlines worker was freed following an operation near the Syrian border.

“A patrol from the army’s intelligence unit managed to free the kidnapped Saudi citizen Mshari Al Mutairi after an operation on the Lebanese border with Syria,” the Lebanese army said.

Officials said a number of people involved were captured and arrested.

Kidnappers demanded a $400,000 ransom, state-run Saudi TV station Al-Ekhbariya reported on Monday evening.

Beirut officials said the man was taken about midnight on Saturday on the road leading to the city's Rafic Hariri International Airport, and search operations were under way to find him.