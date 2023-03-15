Riad Salemeh: Lebanese judiciary charges central bank governor with money laundering

Lebanon's judiciary has charged Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh with money laundering, bribery and forgery and frozen his assets.

Mr Salameh was also charged with illicit enrichment and tax evasion, state media reported, and his properties have been seized.

It comes after Mr Salameh failed to attend a hearing on Wednesday into the ongoing corruption probe against him. It has now been postponed until Thursday.

European investigators arrived in Beirut on Monday to attend the hearing over Mr Salameh's alleged embezzlement of more than $330 million from the country's central bank.

At least six European countries are investigating him and his brother Raja, who was also handed down charges on Wednesday alongside Mr Salameh's assistant Marianne Hoayek.