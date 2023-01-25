Lebanon's top prosecutor orders release of Beirut blast detainees

Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday ordered the release of all those detained in connection with the 2020 Beirut blast.

Those detained would be released "without exception" but would face a travel ban, according to the decision from Ghassan Oueidat.

Mr Ouediat has also placed a travel ban on Tarek Bitar, a judicial source told AFP on Wednsday, charging him with "rebelling against the judiciary."

Mr Bitar is in charge of investigating the blast that killed 220 people and destroyed large parts of the capital in August 2020.

On Tuesday, he charged Mr Oueidat in connection with the blast, worsening a stand-off in the Lebanese judiciary.

The investigation into the blast resumed earlier this week after 13 months of delays.

The investigation had been blocked since late 2021 amid legal challenges from politicians Mr Bitar wanted to question over the explosion. They argued he did not have the judicial authority to do so.

Mr Bitar said the investigation was being reopened following legal studies conducted over the past month to break the lengthy deadlock which has angered bereaved families seeking justice for the victims.

Relatives of those killed in the blast clashed with police outside of the justice building earlier in January as they protested the judicial blockage that has meant no senior official has been held accountable.