Beirut port blast protestors clash with police over delayed investigation

The gates to the Lebanese Palais de Justice were breached on Tuesday by protesters angered by the delayed Beirut port blast investigation.

They clashed with riot police and smashed windows in the demonstration against Lebanon's elite.

The protest in the Lebanese capital had started peacefully, amid a delay of more than a year in the investigation by Judge Tarek Bitar.

Protesters held pictures of the victims and signs including one which read: “Each one of us can make a difference. We went a fully independent judiciary.”

A few dozen people gathered outside the palace to protest the absence of justice and hold up to the investigation.

Families say not enough has been done to bring those responsible for the blast to justice. Jamie Prentis/ The National

But tensions soared not long after when much of the crowd pushed through gate and banged against the doors, with a few throwing rocks and other objects at the glass windows.

The absence of justice has only compounded the grief felt after the 2020 explosion which happened after a huge stock of ammonium nitrate, left in storage at the port for years, caught fire.

Among those charged in connection with the blast investigation are two sitting MPs who have refused to attend hearings.

Mr Bitar, who also charged several top security officials in the matter and is the second judge to take on the case, has repeatedly been impeded by legal challenges from former Cabinet ministers.

More than 215 people died, thousands were injured and many parts of Beirut destroyed in the August 4 blast, which is regarded as a symptom of decades of corruption and mismanagement by Lebanon’s ruling elite.

“First of all we want to remind the ruling class that we are here — this is our first protest of 2023 with all the different groups and families,” said Paul Naggear, whose daughter Alexandra, three, was one of the youngest victims.

“We will never forget. We are here to keep pushing.”