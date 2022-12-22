Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon to be buried with full military honours

A young Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon last week was set to be laid to rest in Ireland on Thursday with full military honours.

Pvt Sean Rooney, 23, was killed when a convoy of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon came under attack in the southern village of Al Aqbiya. Another Irish soldier suffered serious head injuries while two Unifil members were treated for minor wounds.

Pvt Rooney's body was handed over to his family after being repatriated from Lebanon on Monday, following a ceremony at Beirut airport.

His remains will be taken to Holy Family Church in Dundalk for 9am Mass, and then the All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, County Donegal.

The Lebanese Army posthumously awarded him the War Medal, the Wounded Medal and the Appreciation Medal Bronze Degree.

Three separate investigations into the widely condemned attack are under way; one led by the UN, another by the Irish military and a third by the Lebanese government.

The exact circumstances of the attack remain unclear, but the Unifil convoy was on its way from southern Lebanon to Beirut on the night of December 14 when it took a slight detour via Al Aqbiya — which is just outside Unifil's operations zone.

The vehicles were then surrounded by angry locals.

A Lebanese judicial source told AFP that Pvt Rooney was killed by a bullet to the head, one of seven that hit the vehicle.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party, has a significant presence in the area but has denied any involvement in the incident.

The soldiers were part of the 121st Infantry Battalion, made up of 333 Irish troops, which has been stationed in Lebanon since November.

About 13,000 UN peacekeepers are stationed in Lebanon, where the interim force has overseen a ceasefire with Israel.

More than 300 soldiers serving with Unifil have died since 1978, 48 of whom were Irish.