Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba detained in corruption probe into central bank governor

Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba has been detained as part of a corruption investigation into the governor of the country's central bank, it has been reported.

Saliba was held by Financial Attorney General Eman Abdallah after questioning by financial prosecutor Ali Ibrahim, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

This came after the judge overseeing the investigation into central bank governor Riad Salameh issued a search warrant as part of the probe.

Judge Ghada Aoun confirmed to The National on Thursday that she ordered Saliba to be brought in for questioning, as the judiciary suspected Mr Salameh of using misappropriated money to buy the actress gifts and properties.

Mr Salameh denies accusations of corruption.

Saliba — star of popular TV series Above the Clouds and Moment of Silence and who has 2.3 million Instagram followers — is said to be a close acquaintance of Mr Salameh.

But Ms Aoun denied local news reports that an arrest warrant had been issued for Saliba.

“This is a provisory detention, which is part of an ongoing investigation into Mr Salameh's personal wealth,” said lawyer Wadih Akl, a member of the political bureau of the Free Patriotic Movement political party.

“Anyone subjected to a search warrant must be brought in and questioned.

“She should now be transferred to Ms Aoun for further questioning as she is the one with the evidence. The judge will then decide to release or arrest her.”

Once hailed as the man who kept Lebanon's banking sector flourishing, Mr Salameh is now facing investigations in Lebanon and at least five European countries into the alleged embezzlement of more than $300 million and €5 million.

Mr Salameh has been partly blamed for the 2019 economic meltdown that has pushed most of the population into poverty, after decades of corruption and nepotism among the elite.

As part of these money laundering investigations, the EU's criminal justice co-operation agency Eurojust last March seized €120 million ($124.3 million) worth of assets belonging to Mr Salameh and his entourage.

Last week, the investigative journal Mediapart reported that French prosecutors had indicted a former partner of Mr Salameh, Anna Kosakova, for criminal conspiracy, organised money laundering and aggravated tax fraud laundering.

Mr Salameh denies any wrongdoing. He said that his wealth, which he estimates at $23 million, has been lawfully acquired and that it comes from his investments made as a banker before becoming central bank governor in 1993.

Saliba did not respond to requests for comment.