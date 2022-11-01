Lebanon raises electricity tariff: hope, but 'no assurance' of increased power supply

A dramatic tariff hike on Lebanon’s state-supplied electricity will take place starting on Tuesday, the country’s caretaker energy minister said. It is the first change in the country’s electricity tariff since the 1990s and a step officials hope will eventually stabilise the state's collapsed electricity sector.

Lebanon has coped with rolling blackouts since the 1990s, economically damaging losses caused by what experts attribute to the energy sector's corruption and mismanagement, and contributing tens of billions of dollars to the country's exorbitant public debt.

Although the hike in electricity rates was approved in August, according to a spokesperson for state electricity provider Electricity Du Liban, the new tariff did not take effect until November 1.

The tariff hike “is in line with our implementation of the national emergency plan which is part of our new electricity sector policy,” caretaker energy minister Walid Fayad told The National. “It is designed to achieve cost recovery.”

The tariff hike is expected to bring some stability to Lebanon's harried electricity sector, allowing for the import of fuel to power its plants.

Fuel supply in doubt

But the markup in EDL’s prices will only amount to more power for Lebanese households if fuel supply is ensured.

The price of the first 100 kilowatt hours (kWh) consumed will be $0.10 cents per kWh, while every kWh after that will cost $0.27 cents – on the central bank’s Sayrafa rate, which currently hovers around LL 30,000 to the dollar.

Although Dr Fayad said he was hopeful the plan would result in increased state-electricity supply, he added that financing would still depend on securing guarantees from Lebanon’s central bank.

Lebanon’s central bank reserves are dwindling, meaning the state can no longer afford to import enough fuel to keep EDL’s power plants operational.

But Prime Minister Mikati reportedly told Dr Fayad the central bank would be willing to front or guarantee the financing for fuel imports and receive payment through revenue collected by the electricity tariff.

“He shared with us that he has secured the financing with the Bank Du Liban and that it will work out,” Dr Fayad said.

The central bank’s financing of fuel, if it comes through, would provide Lebanon would around 8 hours of electricity a day. In turn, EDL would cover the cost through the increase in tariffs.

State provided electricity has infamously become a phantom phenomenon in recent years following Lebanon’s economic crisis in 2019. The financial collapse left the state's struggling electricity sector in shambles, while the nation’s residents have become almost entirely dependent on expensive private generator subscriptions to supplement a near-constant state of nationwide blackout.

But such subscriptions are increasingly difficult for many to afford following the state’s lifting of petrol subsidies and as fuel prices rise globally.

In theory, if financing for fuel imports is secured, the tariff hike will allow for more fuel and therefore more state electricity, which would help ween residents’ dependency on expensive generators.

But if financing is not secured, residents would pay higher prices for what little state electricity they receive, while also juggling the severe cost of maintaining generator subscriptions.

Mr Fayyad explained the decision to raise tariffs was taken following a delay in a US and World Bank-facilitated initiative to revive the Arab gas pipeline by paying Egypt for fuel via a World Bank loan and then funnelling it to Lebanon through Jordan and Syria.

The plan was expected to provide up to six hours of electricity per day to Lebanon, but internal delays appear to have brought that plan to a state of paralysis.

Among several reasons for the delay was the imposition by the World Bank of a number of conditions for Lebanon – one of which, according to Dr Fayad, was raising electricity tariffs.

The tariff hike constitutes a step towards unlocking financing from the World Bank to import gas through Egypt’s pipeline.

"I'm crossing my fingers," said Dr Fayad.