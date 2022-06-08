Lebanon energy minister blames 'politics' for delay of electricity imports through Syria

Lebanon's energy minister has blamed “politics and bureaucracy” for a delay to a major, US-backed deal to supply the country with Jordanian electricity through regime-held areas of Syria.

Earlier this year, the three governments announced that 250 megawatts of electricity would start flowing to Lebanon by March, in a deal that was widely regarded as a delivering political and financial gains for Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

Lebanon's economy collapsed three years ago, worsening decade-long electricity shortages that have contributed to plummeting living standards.

A view of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, with the lights on only in some buildings. Lebanese rely on highly polluting diesel generators run by private neighbourhood operators to make up for shortfalls in electricity supply from the state utility. EPA

Energy Minister Walid Fayad did not rule out the possibility that US support for the deal might have waned since the Russian invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

“It is politics and bureaucracy,” Mr Fayad said while attending the Mena-Europe Future Energy Dialogue at the Dead Sea in Jordan on Wednesday. “The World Bank will be providing the finances and it is putting more conditions.”

Asked whether US support for the deal has lessened Mr Fayad replied: "Everything is possible."

The World Bank has indicated that it would be willing to loan Lebanon hundreds of millions of dollars to pay for the electricity imports through Syria.

Such a loan would be impossible without tacit approval from the US, which is trying to modify its sanctions policy against the Syrian regime to minimise damage to local allies.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, however, has prompted Washington to become less accommodating to Moscow and its allies.

Mr Fayad expected the shortages to worsen unless Lebanon finds a financial backer to pay for fuel oil that is available as spot cargo on vessels in the Mediterranean and elsewhere.

"We could buy spot cargo but we need a deferred payment schedule," he said. "We do not have the funding.

"We are looking for a country that could help us with payment terms."