Lebanon records first cholera case since 1993

Lebanon has reported its first case of cholera in almost three decades. It was recorded in Akkar, an impoverished region in the north which borders Syria.

The patient, a man from Syria, is in a stable condition and receiving treatment in hospital, the Lebanese health ministry said.

It comes as neighbouring Syria grapples with an outbreak of Cholera which has already killed at least 39 people.

"We do not have a confirmed link to the outbreak in Syria, though it is very probable," a health ministry source told The National.

Caretaker health minister Firass Abiad has held a meeting with health officials and representatives from the Ministry of Water and Energy about the issue and a crisis cell has been formed to respond to the development.

READ MORE Lebanese MP Cynthia Zarazir withdraws frozen savings from Beirut bank

Samples will be collected from sewage in all Lebanese governorates to test for cholera. The government also plans to secure vaccines and medicines, and brief hospitals and medical centres on symptoms of the disease.

The UN has said it is alarmed over the worsening cholera outbreak in Syria, the first in the country in more than a decade.

More than 10,000 suspected cases have been reported across the country in the past six weeks alone, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

Little has been done to stop the spread of the disease, with much of Syria's infrastructure severely affected by more than a decade of war, including two thirds of its water treatment plants.

The source of the latest outbreak is believed to be the Euphrates River, which has been contaminated by sewage.

More than five million Syrians rely on the Euphrates for their drinking water, the UN said.

Lebanon itself is undergoing a severe economic collapse, which first became apparent in 2019 and has plunged much of the population into poverty. There are severe shortages in clean water, electricity and medicines, adding to the problems that hospitals and medical workers face.