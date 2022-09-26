Tension outside Lebanese parliament as MPs discuss controversial draft budget

Retired military personnel clashed with security forces outside the Lebanese parliament in Beirut on Monday during a protest against the draft 2022 budget and their current economic situation.

Dozens of demonstrators managed to get past a security barrier on a road that leads up to the parliament — where the budget was being discussed ― before they were pushed back by soldiers dressed in riot gear, who also let off tear gas.

Parliament had been due to discuss the draft budget 10 days ago, but the session was suspended because of the lack of a quorum.

The adoption of an annual budget is one of a handful of reforms that the International Monetary Fund has demanded if it is to unlock a $3 billion aid package that would help bail out Lebanon.

Lebanon is currently suffering a severe economic collapse that first became apparent in 2019, and has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history.

The local currency has dropped in value by more than 90 per cent, many of the population have been plunged into poverty and there are widespread shortages of medicines, bread, water, electricity and other basic essentials.

The draft law has been criticised by some who say it contains no amendments for a reform of the sector and is not accompanied by a financial rescue plan to bring Lebanon out of the financial crisis.

An IMF delegation visiting Lebanon last week lamented the slow progress of economic reform in the country, despite a staff level agreement earlier this year.

“Despite the urgency for action to address Lebanon’s deep economic and social crisis, progress in implementing the reforms agreed under the April SLA [staff-level agreement] remains very slow,” said Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, who led the mission.

“The Lebanese economy remains severely depressed against continued deadlock over much needed economic reforms and high uncertainty.”