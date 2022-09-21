Lebanon banks consider extending closures

Banks in Lebanon will meet on Wednesday to decide whether to extend a three-day closure after seven lenders were held up last week by armed depositors trying to retrieve their savings.

An extension was probable, a banking sector source told The National.

A decision has yet to be taken. The board of the Association of Banks in Lebanon will meet at noon to discuss the matter.

Earlier, the Association of Depositors in Lebanon had said that bank closures would continue until next Monday.

The banks shut on Monday amid security fears.

An economic collapse described by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history, has plunged much of Lebanon into poverty and eroded more than 90 per cent of the currency's value.

There are severe shortages of basic essentials including bread, medicine, water and electricity.

In 2019, banks imposed informal capital controls, severely restricting access to hard currency and compounding the economic difficulties faced by people in Lebanon.

It has forced some desperate depositors to take matters into their hands.

Sali Hafez, who held up a bank branch with a toy gun in Beirut’s Sodeco neighbourhood last week, managed to get $13,000.

Many in Lebanon praised the action of the depositors.

Still, after an emergency meeting last Friday, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said that “reclaiming rights in this way … can break the system and make the rest of the depositors lose their rights”.