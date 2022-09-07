Contact lost with Lebanese migrant ship near Malta

Contact has been lost overnight with a fishing boat carrying Lebanese and Syrian migrants that was taking on water near Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, activists and relatives said on Tuesday.

The 60 or so Lebanese and Syrian migrants on board had told their relatives by satellite phone they had been without food, water and baby formula for days.

They said three children had died on board because of dehydration, according to the relatives.

The vessel left from the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli about 10 days ago headed for Italy carrying Syrian refugees and Lebanese from the country’s impoverished north.

The migrants had urged European coast guards to rescue them.

Alarm Phone, an international activist network that helps rescuers to reach distressed migrants at sea, told AP that Maltese authorities responded to some of their calls about the distressed boat, but had not confirmed a rescue operation.

Malta has also not given permission to a commercial cargo ship to rescue the stranded migrants, the network said.

“Instead of co-ordinating a rescue operation, they have knowingly left these 60 people in distress at sea for days,” said Maurice Stierl of the network. “We hope that reports on fatalities will prove to be wrong, but we are extremely concerned about this group.”

Children 'struggling'

One of the migrants’ relatives said his brother told him during their last call on Monday night that more water was leaking into the boat and “that they are drenched”.

“The adults are handling the cold and lack of supplies OK, but the children are really struggling,” he said.

AP reported that Maltese authorities had not replied to requests for comment on the migrant boat.

Lebanese legislator Ashraf Rifi asked Italy to send a rescue team and called on Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry and diplomatic mission in Rome to do the same. The Lebanese government has not yet commented on the matter.

More Lebanese setting off to sea

Once a country that received refugees, Lebanon has become a launching pad for risky migration by sea to Europe.

The country has suffered an economic crisis for the past three years that has left three quarters of its population in poverty.

As the crisis deepened, more Lebanese, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees, have put out to sea, with security agencies reporting foiled migration attempts almost weekly.

A Greek official told AP that a sick four-year-old girl died on Tuesday in a hospital on the island of Crete, where she had been airlifted with her mother from a cargo ship carrying a group of migrants rescued off a crippled vessel in the Mediterranean.

The official said a Greek coast guard helicopter picked up the two after a request from Maltese authorities, within whose waters the migrants had been taken on to the Antigua Barbuda-flagged BBC Pearl freighter.

The vessel, sailing south of Crete, was heading from the Dutch port of Rotterdam to Port Said in Egypt. A Hellenic Coast Guard statement said the cargo ship’s captain contacted Maltese authorities.

Activists from from the Sweden-based NGO Consolidated Rescue Group, which had been in touch with the migrants until Monday night, told AP that the migrants were from the same boat and had also contacted Greek authorities to rescue the mother and daughter.