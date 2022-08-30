Saudi Arabia calls for extradition of man who threatened kingdom's embassy in Lebanon

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Beirut has called for the extradition of a Saudi man from Lebanon who threatened the kingdom's embassy in the Lebanese capital.

"We call upon the competent Lebanese authorities to undertake the necessary legal procedures regarding the terrorist threats," ambassador Walid Bukhari said after a meeting with Lebanon's interior minister.

Last week, the Lebanese Ministry of Interior and Municipalities said it ordered an investigation after a recording was published online of the Saudi dissident, believed to be named Ali bin Hashem Al Haji, making the threats.

Mr Al Haji is reportedly in — or has recently been in — Syria.

Mr Bukhari also called on Lebanon to continue its crack down on illicit drug smuggling to Saudi Arabia.

He said Saudi authorities have confiscated 700 million narcotic pills and hundreds of kilos of hash smuggled from or through Lebanon since 2015.