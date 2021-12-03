Lebanese minister George Kordahi to resign after row with Gulf states

Lebanon's Information Minister George Kordahi plans to step down amid a diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states triggered by comments he made about the war in Yemen.

Mr Kordahi announced his intention to resign to local TV stations Al Jadeed and MTV on Thursday night, weeks after a television interview showed him saying that the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen were acting in self defence.

Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition supporting the internationally recognised Yemeni government, responded by recalling its ambassador and banning all Lebanese imports.

Mr Kordahi resisted calls to resign over his comments, which were made before he assumed his Cabinet post, prolonging the crisis.

Yemen’s war began with the 2014 takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Houthi rebels, who control much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year at the request of the Yemeni government.

Lebanon is sinking deeper into an economic crisis, the worst in its modern history. The country’s financial meltdown, coupled with multiple other crises, has plunged more than three quarters of the nation’s population of 6 million, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.

The Saudi measures have caused anxiety, particularly among the many Lebanese who work in Gulf countries, and added to the country's economic woes. Lebanese exports to Saudi Arabia used to bring in about $240 million a year.

Saudi Arabia has been a traditional backer of Lebanon but ties deteriorated steadily with the increasing influence of Hezbollah, another Iran-backed group, in the small Mediterranean country.

Mr Kordahi's resignation, expected on Friday, comes ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Mr Macron has led international efforts to help Lebanon out of its crisis.