Death toll in Lebanon migrant shipwreck hits seven as woman's body found

The body of a woman has been found in the search for survivors after a migrant boat capsized in the Mediterranean while being pursued by naval forces.

The discovery by the Lebanese army brings the death toll up to seven, Reuters reported on Monday, with dozens still missing at sea, after the small dinghy carrying around 60 people sunk off the coast near the port city of Tripoli.

Authorities say more than 45 have already been rescued.

READ MORE Lebanon: at least six dead after migrant boat sinks off Tripoli coast

“The rescue operations went on all night and the Lebanese army was able to find the body of a woman. The total number of victims is now seven,” Ahmad Tamer, head of the Tripoli's port authority, told Reuters.

The Lebanese army said on Sunday that 48 people had been rescued. It was not clear exactly how many would-be asylum-seekers were crammed onto the boat when it set sail.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said the boat was carrying at least 84 people when it capsized, about three nautical miles off the coast of Tripoli, AFP reported.

According to the agency's figures, that means around 30 people could still be unaccounted for.

The passengers were mostly Lebanese, with some Syrian and Palestinian refugees on-board, the army said.

Lebanese army soldiers search for survivors after a boat capsized off the Lebanese coast of Tripoli overnight, near port of Tripoli, northern Lebanon. Reuters

The circumstances that led the small, overloaded craft to sink were not entirely clear, with some survivors claiming the navy rammed into their boat. Officials said the smuggler attempted reckless escape manoeuvres.

Lebanon was once a transit point for asylum-seekers from elsewhere in the region who were hoping to reach the shores of European Union member Cyprus by sea, an island 175 kilometres away.

Lebanon's economic crisis has seen the local currency lose more than 90 per cent of its value and pushed waves of Lebanese and Syrian refugees to attempt the dangerous sea journey to Europe on small dinghies.

At the weekend, relatives of the victims gathered in agitated crowds outside hospitals in Tripoli where the injured were being treated.

A few men waited outside the port on Monday morning in the hope of finding out about missing loved ones.