Lebanon charges Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

A Lebanese judge has charged Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh with illicit enrichment, according to reports.

Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters that Mr Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, had not attended a hearing scheduled for Monday, and she had charged him in absentia.

Ms Aoun said the charge related to the purchase and rental of Paris apartments, including some to the central bank, according to Reuters.

Reuters could not immediately reach Riad Salameh for comment on Monday.

Earlier last week, the same judge ordered the arrest of Raja Salameh, the brother of the embattled central bank governor.

Raja Salameh, 61, was detained after he was questioned by Ms Aoun, following a complaint filed by Lebanese activists and lawyers who accuse him of money laundering and illicit enrichment, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

This is a developing story.