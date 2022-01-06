UN condemns attack on Lebanon peacekeepers

Members of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon attacked by 'unknown perpetrators'

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric described an overnight attack against peacekeepers in southern Lebanon as 'unacceptable'. AP
Jan 6, 2022

The UN described an overnight attack against peacekeepers in southern Lebanon as "unacceptable", spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

The peacekeepers – members of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) – were attacked late on Tuesday by "unknown perpetrators", he said.

"Their UN vehicles were vandalised and official items were stolen," Mr Dujarric said. He did not specify the state of the victims.

He said peacekeepers were not on private property or taking photos "contrary to some subsequent media disinformation". He said they were travelling to meet Lebanese Armed Forces members for a routine patrol.

"The denial of UNIFIL's freedom of movement and any aggression against those serving the cause of peace is unacceptable," Mr Dujarric said.

He called on the Lebanese government to "investigate quickly and thoroughly, and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes".

UNIFIL, comprised of about 13,000 UN peacekeepers, has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and is responsible for monitoring the ceasefire along the border with Israel.

Updated: January 6th 2022, 5:38 AM
LebanonMENAUN
