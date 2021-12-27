Lebanon to hold parliamentary election on May 15

Lebanon will hold its parliamentary election on May 15, the interior minister said on Monday.

"I signed a decree inviting the electoral bodies to vote for members of parliament on the following days: voting for the Lebanese residing on Lebanese territory will be on on Sunday, May 15, 2022," Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Twitter.

President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati must also sign the decree for the new dates to be officially adopted.

Parliament had recommended for legislative elections to take place on March 27 but President Michel Aoun said he would only sign a decree for them to take place in May.

The international community has insisted that holding parliamentary elections on time is a prerequisite for Lebanon to access billions of dollars in loans and debt relief, two years into a severe economic crisis.

Mr Mawlawi said Lebanese living abroad will cast their ballots on either Friday, May 6 or Sunday, May 8, depending on which day falls during a weekend in their country of residence.

People working at polling stations will vote on May 12.

