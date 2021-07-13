French minister warns that Beirut’s container terminal may shut down

French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester (R) and French ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo, visit the Beirut port on July 13, 2021. AFP

France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester has said Lebanon faces a “real short-term humanitarian and health threat” if a contract to run a privately managed container terminal at Beirut port is not renewed.

“Lebanese authorities must face their responsibilities,” Mr Riester said during a visit to the port silos on Tuesday morning, before a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

The 15-year contract of British-Lebanese venture Beirut Container Terminal Consortium came to an end in January 2020. Its majority shareholder is British company Mersey Docks.

But the Lebanese government has not yet launched a public tender, which means the consortium’s contract is renewed automatically every three months, a port official previously told The National.

Mr Riester said “the container terminal is the gateway of raw materials, goods and all that the Lebanese need regarding imports".

"There is a threat, and I say it because it must be said, that the container terminal may stop working in the short term," he said.

Quote They had a hangar full of spare parts and it’s gone now Christian Char, member of the board of Beirut's port administration

Mr Riester’s visit coincided with the official launch of a treatment project for the silos’ grain by French company Recy Group.

Nearly one year after a deadly explosion rocked Beirut, between 20,000 and 30,000 tonnes of foul-smelling, insect-infested grain lies scattered around the giant silos.

Recy Group will remove and treat the grain over the next four months with the aim of safely recycling it for different purposes, including compost. The clean-up operation is being funded by the French government, which will pay 1.4 million euros ($1.7m) directly to the company.

Mr Riester said only five of the 16 cranes at the terminal were operational.

“Out of those five, many may stop working in a few days, a few weeks, or a few months. It is urgent that decisions be made and that a tender be launched," he said.

But a port official told The National in June that “six to eight” cranes were operational.

Port board member Christian Char said the consortium could not afford to fix cranes damaged by the blast because the company was paid in Lebanese pounds, which is now worth only a tenth of its official value owing to the country’s financial crisis.

Importers must be paid in US dollars, a currency that is scarce in Lebanon.

“They had a hangar full of spare parts and it’s gone now,” said Mr Char, in an apparent reference to the effects of the explosion.

“The port’s activity now is equivalent to one third of its activity two years ago."

The consortium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Char said the port administration was prepared to launch a new tender at the end of consortium’s contract but that was blocked by caretaker Public Works and Transportation Minister Michel Najjar, who was appointed in January 2020.

Mr Najjar asked Lebanon’s central tender board to review the specifications, Mr Char said.

This is not a legal obligation but it went ahead “for the sake of transparency”, said Chadi Hussein, the Ministry of Public Works’ representative on the port administration’s board.

Head of the central tender board Jean Ellieh told The National on Tuesday that he received a letter from head of the supreme council of customs Assaad Toufeili six months ago asking for technical support regarding the tender.

“The exceptional circumstances in the country caused delays,” he said, referring to Lebanon’s worsening economic crisis which began months before the port explosion.

Mr Ellieh did not receive terms of reference prepared by the port administration, he said. “We asked for help from the EU and one of their experts handed us today his preliminary report,” recounted Mr Ellieh. “Technical requirements will be finalised within the next few days, and then we’ll be able to launch the tender.”

