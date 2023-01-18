Jordanian parliament fires deputy who wrote to Saudi Crown Prince

Jordan's parliament fired an MP on Wednesday for “disfiguring the kingdom's reputation”, its official news agency said.

The deputy, Mohammad Al Fayez, wrote a disparaging letter last month to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, asking him to stop aid to Jordan.

Mr Al Fayez belongs to one of the kingdom's largest tribes. He resigned three weeks ago after making the letter public.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest donors to aid-dependent Jordan, contributing billions of dollars over the past two decades. Saudi aid has been mostly channelled through direct cash injections into Jordan's budget, fiscal loans or infrastructure projects.

But relations between the two countries have been strained from time to time in the past few years by differences over regional issues.

An increase in smuggling of the narcotic known as Captagon from Syria to Saudi Arabia through Jordan has also soured ties.

Mohamad Al Fayez during a visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2021. SPA

All significant powers in Jordan lie with King Abdullah II, who inherited power from his father, King Hussein, in 1999.

The government is tasked with administering the king's will, while the 128-member parliament, which is elected, overwhelmingly comprises government deputies, who come from the country's tribes.