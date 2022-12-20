Arab and European leaders to meet in Jordan to discuss regional security

Jordan will host the Baghdad Conference for Co-operation and Partnership at the Dead Sea on Tuesday, bringing together key leaders from Europe and the Middle East, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The conference, meant to reiterate support for Iraq's sovereignty, security and stability, aims to set mechanisms to enhance regional security.

The event's first session was held in Baghdad in August last year.

Read more The Baghdad conference itself isn't as important as what follows

The conference will feature a number of leaders and representatives from countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the conference, he said on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The opening session will witness the participation of Arab and EU ambassadors, the 20G and the permanent members of the Security Council accredited to the kingdom.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has extended an invitation to both Turkey and Iran.

Good opportunity

On Monday, Iran's foreign minister said that the summit will be a "good opportunity" for negotiations aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear accord.

On-off talks to revive the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, started in April between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, and indirectly with the US.

But the indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, mediated by the EU, have stalled for several months, with Iran facing protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin.

"Jordan is a good opportunity for us to complete these discussions," Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Tehran.

Mr Amir-Abdollahian and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell are expected to attend.

"I hope that... we will see a change of approach and the American side will behave realistically," Mr Amir-Abdollahian said.

"I say clearly to the Americans; that they must choose between hypocrisy, and the request to reach an agreement and the United States' return to the JCPOA."