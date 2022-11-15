Jordan's Queen Rania and Sweden's Queen Silvia visit children's centre

Jordan's Queen Rania and Queen Silvia of Sweden visited a royally sponsored charity on Tuesday during the state visit of the Swedish royal family to the Hashemite kingdom.

The monarchs met children at the Queen Rania Family and Child Centre in east Amman, state media reported. The well-being and protection centre was established in 2005 and has served more than 60,000 children and parents in the Jabal Al Nasr neighbourhood.

“A lot of parents just don't know what to do but they know that they want the best for their children,” Queen Rania told Queen Silvia at the centre.

“This is just about educating parents on better approaches to dealing with their children.”

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are on a three-day visit to Jordan, the first official trip of a Swedish monarch to the kingdom in 33 years.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, centre and centre right, and Crown Prince Al Hussein, right, receive King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, left, at Al Husseiniya Palace in Jordan. All photos: Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan

Welcoming them to Amman, King Abdullah II praised Stockholm's support for the UN Relief and Works Agency, which serves Palestinian refugees.

“[If] it wasn’t for the role of Sweden, I think Jordan and the region would have suffered because we have multiple refugees in our country, in the region that have been sorely affected,” said the king.

King Carl Gustaf will also visit the new office of the Swedish embassy in Amman and the Swedish Dialogue Institute for the Middle East and North Africa.

The royal families “have a warm friendship, and our countries are close partners”, said King Abdullah.