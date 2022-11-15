Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania welcome Swedish royal couple to Amman

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed their nations' "distinctive" friendship at the start of a three-day state visit to Amman on Monday, the Jordanian Royal Court said.

It is the first official visit by a Swedish monarch to Jordan in 33 years. He arrived in Amman accompanied by Foreign Minister Tobias Billstroem and representatives of several Swedish companies. Queen Rania and Queen Silvia were also in attendance.

"Their majesties affirmed the depth of the distinctive friendship between the two countries and the keenness to strengthen co-operation between them," a palace statement said.

It quoted King Abdullah as saying that Sweden "has long looked at the Middle East with optimism" and that he appreciates the Nordic nation's role in supporting Palestinian refugees in Jordan.

"It is an important matter," King Abdullah said.

He also expressed his appreciation for Swedish support to help Jordan develop, pointing out that business people from the two countries will meet at an investment forum in Amman on Wednesday.

The Swedish royal couple are due to open a new Swedish embassy building in Amman, as well an office for the Swedish Dialogue Institute for Middle East and Northern Africa.

The Swedish king, according to the Jordanian Royal Court statement, described Jordan as a "historic and vital country" and said the royal families, and the two kingdoms, are bound by "close friendship" and "solid ties".