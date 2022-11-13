Jordan's King Abdullah says prospects of political solution 'absent' in Palestine

Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday pledged continued support for the Palestinian cause despite the lack of prospects for a political solution, as hardline Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to form a government in Israel.

Speaking to Parliament at the opening of a new legislative year, King Abdullah said Jordan's “key role” was tied to its support for the Palestinians, who he said must not be excluded from any regional economic plans.

“The absence of a horizon for a political solution must not prevent us from supporting our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” the king said.

He said Jordan, a country of 10 million with a stagnant economy for more than a decade but with long borders with Israel, plays a “pivotal regional role” as an interlocutor and a defender of Palestinian rights.

“This key role that Jordan plays also remains focused on defending the Palestinian cause, which we have always supported and continue to support,” the king said.

“It is our highest priority, and it can only be resolved by reaching a just and comprehensive solution that begins with ending the Israeli occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

Referring to economic proposals suggested since the normalisation of ties between Israel and several Arab states since 2019, the king said Jordan would work to ensure that Palestinians became “key partners in regional projects”.

“We will not accept their marginalisation, reaffirming, at the same time, that economic empowerment cannot replace a political solution,” he said.

Jordanian officials have not commented on the election win this month by Mr Netanyahu and his allies, who won 64 seats in Israel's 120-member Knesset.

But the kingdom has preferred dealing with more moderate Israeli politicians since the two countries signed the Wadi Araba peace treaty in 1994.

Jordan views Mr Netanyahu as having subverted the principle of a two-state solution by expanding settlements and creating other “facts on the ground” that could make it impossible for the Palestinians to establish and manage their own country.

This, Jordanian officials fear, could raise pressure on the Palestinians to the point of prompting another wave of refugees to Jordan. A large proportion of Jordan's population comprises Palestinians who fled Palestine between 1948 and 1967 and their descendants.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday officially invited Mr Netanyahu to form Israel's next government. If he succeeds, the veteran politician will serve his sixth term as prime minister.

Of particular interest to Jordan is the status of and Muslim control of Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque, a contentious issue that sparked the second Palestinian uprising more than two decades ago.

Jordan claims custodianship of the site, as well as other shrines in occupied East Jerusalem. The 1994 peace treaty does not mention the custodianship, but says Israel respects Jordan's “special role” in Jerusalem's Muslim holy shrines.

The king said that Jordan had a “historical responsibility” towards Jerusalem.

“In keeping with the historical responsibility that we faithfully undertake, we will continue to safeguard Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites, under the Hashemite custodianship,” he said.