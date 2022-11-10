Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania meet Pope Francis at Vatican

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Thursday, days after the pontiff returned from his first visit to Bahrain.

They discussed "the need to sustain interfaith dialogue, promote coexistence and protect the Christian presence in the region", Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court said.

More than 114,000 Catholics live in the kingdom, making up about 1.9 per cent of the population.

Queen Rania wore a loosely draped sheer headscarf over a black dress with white cuffs and detailing, meeting Vatican protocol for women who have an audience with the Pope.

His Majesty King Abdullah II and Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin hold an expanded meeting, which covered the importance of breaking the stalemate in the Middle East peace process as a requirement for security, stability, and coexistence



King Abdullah also met Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin for talks on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and coexistence in the region.

The Pope visited Jordan in 2014. He held a Mass for 1,400 people in Amman International Stadium after meeting King Abullah at Al Hussein Royal Palace.

The pontiff later travelled to Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

King Abdullah meets the UK's King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. PA

The king's visit to the Vatican came days after Pope Francis concluded a four-day trip to Bahrain, where he met members of the nation's Catholic community and held talks with Muslim religious leaders.

King Abdullah also met the UK's King Charles III on Thursday at London's Buckingham Palace.

