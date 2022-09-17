King Abdullah II leaves Jordan to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has left the kingdom on a visit to the UK, where he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London on Monday.

The queen, 96, died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland on September 8 after 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of heads of state, royals and political leaders are travelling to London to attend the funeral, including US President Joe Biden and Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

After the funeral, King Abdullah will travel to New York to take part in the UN General Assembly, state media reported.

The UN General Assembly will this year be held fully in person for the first time since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from 193 states will meet at the UN's headquarters on Tuesday.

King Abdullah is scheduled to address the assembly when speeches begin that day.

While in the US, the king will hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and delegations to discuss the latest regional and international developments and means of boosting Jordan’s partnerships in different domains, state media said.