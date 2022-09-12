UNGA 2022: list of speakers and schedule

Leaders worldwide are set to travel to New York for the 77th UN General Assembly that will begin on September 13.
The annual meeting will be in held in the UN’s headquarters and will see top officials discussing the yearly agenda and global issues.
The UN’s 193-member states will be provided with a platform to address the international community.
Heads of states will begin their first session next Tuesday. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, September 20.
The National has compiled a provisional schedule of speakers:
Tuesday, September 20
Morning: Brazil, United States, Chile, Jordan, Colombia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, Republic of Korea, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Slovakia, South Africa, France
Afternoon: Honduras, Philippines, Lithuania, Romania, Bolivia, Egypt, Peru, Palau, Costa Rica, Seychelles, Argentina, Poland, Guatemala, Madagascar, El Salvador
Wednesday, September 21
Morning: Nigeria, Iran, Mongolia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senegal, Latvia, Ecuador, Marshall Islands, Zambia, Venezuela, Libya, Republic of Moldova, Slovenia, Kenya, Chad, Gabon
Afternoon: Hungary, Cote d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Angola, Estonia, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Dominican Republic, Eswatini, Ukraine, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Serbia, Lebanon, Central African Republic, Monaco, Guyana, Dominica
Thursday, September 22
Morning: Niger, Botswana, Gambia, Yemen, Kiribati, Togo, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Guinea-Bissau, Comoros, Liberia, Somalia, Burundi, Sudan
Afternoon: Sao Tome and Principe, Malawi, Micronesia, South Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Panama, Portugal, Japan, Armenia, Barbados, Italy, Ireland, Israel, United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Canada, Bhutan, Nepal
Friday, September 23
Morning: Cyprus, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Timor-Leste, State of Palestine, European Union, Fiji, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Germany, Thailand, Solomon Islands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Cambodia, Spain, Saint Lucia, Andorra, Belgium, Mauritius, Tonga
Afternoon: Antigua and Barbuda, Iraq, Greece, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Croatia, Kuwait, Samoa, Montenegro, Papua New Guinea, Georgia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Haiti, Belize, Tuvalu, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Vanuatu
Saturday, September 24
Morning: Bahamas, Mali, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, North Macedonia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Albania, Morocco, Holy See, China, Vietnam, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mexico, Russian Federation, Cuba, Tajikistan, India, Sweden
Afternoon: Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Singapore, Austria, Denmark, Guinea, Belarus, United Arab Emirates, San Marino, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Australia, Sri Lanka
Monday, September 26
Morning: Syria, Congo, Eritrea, Iceland, Oman, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Czechia, Indonesia, Algeria, Mauritania, Benin, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan