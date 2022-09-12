UNGA 2022: list of speakers and schedule

Leaders worldwide are set to travel to New York for the 77th UN General Assembly that will begin on September 13.

The annual meeting will be in held in the UN’s headquarters and will see top officials discussing the yearly agenda and global issues.

The UN’s 193-member states will be provided with a platform to address the international community.

Heads of states will begin their first session next Tuesday. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, September 20.

The National has compiled a provisional schedule of speakers:

Tuesday, September 20

Morning: Brazil, United States, Chile, Jordan, Colombia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, Republic of Korea, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Slovakia, South Africa, France

Afternoon: Honduras, Philippines, Lithuania, Romania, Bolivia, Egypt, Peru, Palau, Costa Rica, Seychelles, Argentina, Poland, Guatemala, Madagascar, El Salvador

Wednesday, September 21

Morning: Nigeria, Iran, Mongolia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senegal, Latvia, Ecuador, Marshall Islands, Zambia, Venezuela, Libya, Republic of Moldova, Slovenia, Kenya, Chad, Gabon

Afternoon: Hungary, Cote d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Angola, Estonia, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Dominican Republic, Eswatini, Ukraine, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Serbia, Lebanon, Central African Republic, Monaco, Guyana, Dominica

Thursday, September 22

Morning: Niger, Botswana, Gambia, Yemen, Kiribati, Togo, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Guinea-Bissau, Comoros, Liberia, Somalia, Burundi, Sudan

Afternoon: Sao Tome and Principe, Malawi, Micronesia, South Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Panama, Portugal, Japan, Armenia, Barbados, Italy, Ireland, Israel, United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Canada, Bhutan, Nepal

Friday, September 23

Morning: Cyprus, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Timor-Leste, State of Palestine, European Union, Fiji, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Germany, Thailand, Solomon Islands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Cambodia, Spain, Saint Lucia, Andorra, Belgium, Mauritius, Tonga

Afternoon: Antigua and Barbuda, Iraq, Greece, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Croatia, Kuwait, Samoa, Montenegro, Papua New Guinea, Georgia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Haiti, Belize, Tuvalu, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Vanuatu

Saturday, September 24

Morning: Bahamas, Mali, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, North Macedonia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Albania, Morocco, Holy See, China, Vietnam, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mexico, Russian Federation, Cuba, Tajikistan, India, Sweden

Afternoon: Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Singapore, Austria, Denmark, Guinea, Belarus, United Arab Emirates, San Marino, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Australia, Sri Lanka

Monday, September 26

Morning: Syria, Congo, Eritrea, Iceland, Oman, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Nicaragua, Czechia, Indonesia, Algeria, Mauritania, Benin, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan