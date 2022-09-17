Jordan ends rescue operation as final body is pulled from rubble of Amman building

Jordanian rescue teams on Saturday pulled the last body from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital Amman, bringing the death toll to 14.

A spokesman for the Public Security Directorate said the search and rescue operation had been brought to an end after 84 hours.

"The toll now stands at 14 deaths and 10 injuries," he said.

All people missing after the collapse were now accounted for, he said.

Expand Autoplay Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble a four-storey residential building that collapsed in Amman, Jordan. Reuters

The four-storey residential building came down in the Jabal Al Weibdeh district of the city on Tuesday.

A five-month-old girl was rescued from the rubble on Wednesday.

Jordan's public prosecutor ordered the arrest of three people as part of an investigation into the collapse.

The building manager and two others involved in renovation work were detained, state media reported.

Jabal Al Weibdeh is an older district of the city and is popular among foreign students studying Arabic.

In recent years, shisha cafes and fast food restaurants have opened in the area but the district is still home to some of its original, mostly middle-class population.