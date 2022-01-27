Jordan's army says 27 drug smugglers killed in border operation

Twenty-seven drug smugglers have been killed by the Jordanian military, a statement by authorities said on Thursday. The suspects, who were reportedly armed, had tried to cross from Syria into the kingdom under the cover of heavy snow and poor visibility.

The announcement was made a week after smugglers operating from Syrian regime areas killed two Jordanian soldiers at the border.

Their deaths stoked public concern in Jordan about the units guarding the frontier and the relative freedom of movement the smugglers have exploited, mainly feeding a Captagon trade worth up to $4 billion a year.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, trafficking in amphetamines has increased in the Middle East in recent years. Photo: Dubai Customs

Official state television quoted a military official saying that a large quantity of drugs was found after engaging with smugglers who were “supported by armed groups”.

The military did not say where the 27 were killed or release photos of their bodies.

Read more Jordan military says it will deal differently with drug smugglers from Syria

The units guarding the border comprises members of tribes who form the bedrock of support for the Hashemite monarchy.

The smuggling of drugs, particularly Captagon, from Syrian regime areas has accelerated in the past year.

Jordan is a consumer as well as a main transit centre for Captagon into inner Arabia.

“The search operations are still under way to make sure the area is free of persons or drug substances,” the official said.

Snow fell overnight in Amman and on parts of semi-mountainous desert regions at the border with Syria.

Relatives of the two soldiers who where killed last week said their unit was ambushed in a desolate area on the border with Syrian regime territory, near the city of Mafraq in north-east Jordan.