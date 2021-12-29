Jordan MPs trade punches during heated session

A fist-fight broke out in the Jordanian parliament on Tuesday amid heated arguments about disputed amendments to the country's constitution.

Several deputies traded punches after a verbal row escalated when the assembly speaker called on a deputy to leave, witnesses said.

No one was injured in the fist fight that began over the refusal of a member to apologise over unwarranted remarks during a session to debate proposed amendments to the constitution.

Some politicians objected to what they see as a further increase in the monarch's powers under proposed changes to the country's constitution.

Read More Jordan king pardons everyone charged with insulting him

Live footage on state media showed several members of parliament punching each other while one deputy fell to the ground as others shouted.

"There was a verbal shouting match that turned into fist-fighting by several deputies. The behaviour is unacceptable to our people and harms our country's reputation," said Khalil Atiyeh, a member of parliament who witnessed the session.

Amendments proposed to the constitution by a royal commission this year would give MPs the power to choose the prime minister.

The proposals have been the cause of some disagreement in Jordan for a while, leading to demonstrations by pro-democracy protesters.

The session was adjourned until Wednesday morning as a result of the scuffle.