Jordan's parliament presses ahead with constitution reforms

Jordan’s parliament debated a wide range of reforms to the country’s constitution on Monday, which if implemented could significantly alter the governance of the 100-year-old kingdom.

Officials say the reforms, suggested by the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System, could revitalise the monarchy while decentralising political power.

The committee, appointed by King Abdullah on June 11, drafted the proposals in a bid to revamp the existing political parties and electoral law.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh said the draft legislation would pave the way for a prime minister emerging from a parliamentary majority, rather than one hand-picked by the monarch, a main plank of the reformist agenda favoured by a broad spectrum of political parties in the kingdom.

“It allows the leader of the country [the king] to go towards party-based governments”, he told the assembly.

King Abdullah has long expressed a desire for Jordan to become a constitutional monarchy, telling ABC News in 2007 that “monarchies have to modernise, and a way of modernising is to do these political reform issues that will give people a much larger say in the way their countries go.”

The new proposals include setting up a national security council, headed by the monarch, which falls under government jurisdiction, a move some experts and politicians see as a check on the monarchy’s power.

“We are intent on making a qualitative jump in the political and parliamentarian life,” the king told the committee’s chairman, former prime minister Samir Al Rifai, adding that he wanted reforms to “enlarge the base of participation in decision-making.”

Mr Rifai heads a 92-member committee on the reforms, which has been asked by the king to find “consensually agreed on draft laws that guarantee gradual transition into the full realisation of future goals and the fair representation of citizens across the nation.”

Reforms could also widen the representation of women and political parties in an expanded 138-member assembly, while the candidacy age for elected deputies could be lowered to 25.

The Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System has now sent the reforms to the House Legal Committee for review.