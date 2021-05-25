Repatriation of ISIS-linked families from Syria to Iraq angers locals

Families linked to ISIS are on their way back to Iraq after leaving Al Hol camp in north-eastern Syria, an Iraqi official told The National.
The 100 families are the first group of 500 who the Iraqi government has allowed to return and shelter in a camp outside the northern city of Mosul, Iraqi legislator Sherwan Dubardani said.
An 11-bus convoy is expected to arrive at Al Jadaa camp on Tuesday, Mr Dubardani said.
More than 1,000 with members linked to the extremist group are already living in the camp.
The plan has drawn fierce criticism, with locals claiming the returning families are a threat to the local community.
“The situation is not suitable to receive them and they didn’t co-ordinate with us,” said Mr Dubardani, who represents Nineveh province.
“There are no plans on how to rehabilitate them and help them re-engage in society.
“We have not solved the problem of the more than 1,000 ISIS families we have now."
More than 30,000 Iraqis are being held at Al Hol camp, with many coming from Baghouz, the border town where ISIS made its final stand in 2019.
Many of them fled to Syria from Iraq as the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate withered after 2016.
Directed by:Tom Beard
Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough
Stars: 4
Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg
Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)
Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12
Stadium: Parc des Princes
Live: On beIN Sports HD
Price, base: Dh69,900
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km
Name: Brendalle Belaza
From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines
Arrived in the UAE: 2007
Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus
Favourite photography style: Street photography
Favourite book: Harry Potter
The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.
DOB: March 13, 1987
Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon
School: ACS in Lebanon
University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut
MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City
Nationality: Lebanese
Status: Single
Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year
Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think.
Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines:
Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat.
Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn.
Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process.
Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts.
Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.
Harvey Jones: Stock market crash could be buying opportunity
Peter Cooper: Key is adopting a long-term financial strategy
Harvey Jones: Steps to take to protect your money amid crisis
Saturday (All UAE kick-off times)
Cagliari v AC Milan (6pm)
Lazio v Napoli (9pm)
Inter Milan v Atalanta (11.45pm)
Sunday
Udinese v Sassuolo (3.30pm)
Sampdoria v Brescia (6pm)
Fiorentina v SPAL (6pm)
Torino v Bologna (6pm)
Verona v Genoa (9pm)
Roma V Juventus (11.45pm)
Parma v Lecce (11.45pm)
