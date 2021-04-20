Iraq taking up role to reduce regional tensions, says foreign ministry

Iraq has been caught in a web of tensions between Iran, the Gulf region and the US. Reuters

Iraq is taking on a constructive role in “reducing” regional tensions, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Baghdad has been working to restore ties with its regional neighbours since the US-led invasion of 2003.

"Proactive diplomacy is a method we are devoted to, it is not an option, but a path that promotes Iraq's interests," Ahmad Al Sahaf, the ministry's spokesman said.

“We are working diligently to promote collective initiatives to enhance the security and stability of the region,” Mr Al Sahaf said.

Iraq hosted meetings with diplomats from Iran and regional powers to discuss de-escalating tensions in Baghdad earlier this month, western diplomatic and Iraqi government sources told The National.

Meetings “focused on reducing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” a western diplomat who was briefed on the talks said.

Those involved in the discussions were “senior officials, rather than ministers”, said the diplomat.

Baghdad is a natural venue for such discussions because Iraq is a friendly nation to the countries involved and is in a position to facilitate such talks because it is affected by the tensions between them, Sajad Jiyad, an Iraqi analyst with the Century Foundation said.

“Iraq in the past has hosted such talks and facilitated messages and communication between them. Even when the US and Iran began talks on the nuclear deal they also held talks in Baghdad,” said Mr Jiyad.

Officials from Riyadh told Arabic media outlets they had not been involved in any meeting in Iraq.

Saudi government officials have not responded to a request for comment.

"Neither side would want to make a big deal out of it at the moment because not much has happened. It's just preliminary talks, getting to know the other side and setting the agenda," Mr Jiyad said.

For years, Iraq has been caught in a web of tensions between Iran, the Gulf region and the US, which escalated since the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in an American strike in early 2020.

“A balance in our foreign policy allows us to build strategic interests and to restore Iraq's leading role,” Mr Al Sahaf said.

“Strategic partnerships that set the interests of Iraq in accordance with the constitution achieves the interests of society and the state.”

Mr Al Sahaf said Baghdad is “committed to providing security for diplomatic missions” following several rocket attacks on the Green Zone and military bases hosting US and foreign troops across the country.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

